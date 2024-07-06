Queen Forever will rock you

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 12:12

Queen Forever's spectacular stage performance. Photo credit: queenforever.es

Tickets are now on sale for Queen Forever, the best Queen tribute to the legendary British rock band since Queen themselves.

Queen Forever, a tribute to the legendary and globally adored British band to play Estepona August 17 as part of their We Will Rock You tour.

Looking back at the highlights of Queen’s career, including Live Aid, Montreal, Live at Wembley, Queen Forever are the mirror sound and image of Freddie Mercury and his band on stage. Formed in 2015, taking meticulous detail in their costumes, staging and musical arrangements, this by far the finest homage to one of rock history’s most iconic bands.

Ever since Queen Forever’s first appearance on the talent show ‘Got Talent Spain’, the band has become a benchmark in the world of tribute concerts, filling concert venues up and down the country. Over half a million fans have watched in awe seeing what Tolo Sanders (Freddie Mercury), Adrián Pujadas (Brian May), Haritz Caperochipi (Roger Taylor), Juanjo Amengual (John Deacon) and Sebastián Raimundo (Spike Edney) are capable of.

In the words of Peter Freestone (Freddie Mercury’s Personal Assistant): ‘These guys have taken me back 40 years. Musically they are incredible!’

If you are a Queen lover and you didn’t get to see them the first time round, Queen Forever is, without a doubt, the best option to remember the strength and passion of the legendary British band. Simply said, the best Queen since Queen.

Queen Forever play TAF (Teatro Auditorio Felipe IV), Estepona on August 17. Ticket prices start at €22.40 and are available from the TAF website.