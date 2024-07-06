Segunda Minimano: Kids’ second-hand clothes and baby equipment

By EWN •
Your Go-To Shop for Kids’ Second-Hand Clothes and Baby Equipment
Located in the heart of Las Lagunas, Segunda Minimano has recently opened its doors, offering a unique solution for parents seeking high-quality, affordable kids’ clothing and baby equipment. With the rising cost of living, this shop provides a much-needed alternative to buying new, especially given how quickly children outgrow their clothes.
Segunda Minimano is thoughtfully organised like a traditional clothing store. Clothes are arranged on rails in order of ages, from newborn to age 16, making it easy for parents to find what they need. The shop prides itself on the quality of its offerings, ensuring that every item is in excellent condition. Shoppers will be delighted by the amazing prices, making it possible to dress children stylishly without breaking the bank.
Beyond the financial benefits, Segunda Minimano embraces the ethos of recycling and environmental conservation. By purchasing second-hand items, customers contribute to reducing waste and promoting sustainability. It’s a small step that makes a big difference for our planet.
Hanna, originally from Norway, the shop’s friendly and knowledgeable owner, is always on hand to assist with any queries. With new stock arriving daily, there’s always something new to discover. To visit Segunda Minimano, simply follow the QR code in the advert for the location.
Pop by today and experience the joys of sustainable shopping at Segunda Minimano – where quality meets affordability for a greener future.
Calle Ibiza 13, 29640 Fuengirola
Tel 613 811 299
