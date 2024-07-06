Smooth Southern Sounds in Ronda

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 19:41

Donovan Keith live

Soulful singer Donovan Keith from Austin Texas, returns to Ronda this July for the classic Pueblos Blancos festival, Thursday July 25.

There’s a distinctly Southern sound at the Pueblos Blancos festival this year, radiating from the soulful Southern United States. This year’s line up, being celebrated in 4 picturesque Pueblos Blancos across Andalusia boasts a line up including Donovan Keith (Austin, Texas), Texan heavies Cowboy Diplomacy (Austin, TX), Texas Jazz from Bourbonnais (Austin, TX) and Sister Sister (Houston, TX). The festival also includes a plethora of other lesser-known acts ready to conquer the World.

Infectious showmanship

Donovan Keith’s classic soul voice and infectious showmanship has left his mark on the US scene. His vintage style, combining Soul, Funk and Rock, has led him to share the stage with such musical titans as Enrique Iglesias and Erykah Badu.

Known as the man who never stops moving, Donovan is recognised for his classic soul vocals and infectious showmanship that have won over audiences time and again. He cut his teeth in gritty, low-ceiling southern US dive bars with his unique, dance-infused stage show which has made him beloved by fans around the world.

Spectacular backdrop

Coupled with the spectacular backdrop of the Ronda mountains and this historical city, this looks to be one of the musical highlights of the year.

The open-air festival free to everyone. Performance times are yet to be published.