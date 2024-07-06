Summer Jazz under the stars

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 13:51

Mijas town council has just announced a night of Jazz on July 13 at 9.30pm. Entry is free.

The event taking place at the open-air Municipal Auditorium. The stars of the show will be the Costa Jazz Quartet, Red Trio and the Suzette Jazz Quintet. Although the event is free to get in, the council has warned that the event is expected to be popular and doors will be closed once the official capacity has been reached.

Jazz for all tastes

Costa Jazz Quartet, big on the Granda Jazz scene, will play a carefully selected collection of Jazz Standards, ideal for cooling down on a hot Summer’s night.

Getting everyone’s feet tapping, Red Trio, a Trad Jazz, New Orlean’s style trio who will bring the sounds and joy of Mardi Gras and the founding fathers of Jazz.

Soul, Funk, Rhythm and Blues

And closing the night, guaranteed to get everyone on their feet, classic Soul, Funk, Rhythm and Blues and Disco served up by the successful New York born and musically trained, Suzette Moncrief and her Quintet.

Food and drinks will be available in the auditorium to keep everyone going.

Save the date and arrive early as this free event looks to be one that will fill to capacity.