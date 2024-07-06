The Soul of Gary B. Poole

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 18:13

As seen on the BBC’s ‘The Voice’, Soul singer Gary B Poole is coming to Cala Mijas to play Legends Bar, Saturday July 13.

Singer of Northern and Southern Soul, and competitor on the BBC’s ‘The Voice’ TV talent contest, Gary B Poole takes the stage at Legends, one of the Costa del Sol’s busiest and most lively music bars, situated in Cala Mijas.

With a total of four shows throughout the evening, and bringing his versions of Stax, Motown and other Soul classics, it promises to be a fantastic and funky night out.

A Soulful Career

A teacher from the London Centre of Contemporary Music who specialises in Music Harmony and Vocal Technique, Gary B Poole was first signed to an indie label when he was just 20. His first single called ‘He Won’t Love You’ never went far, but he went on work with the band D’influence who played Wembley and supported both Michael Jackson and Prince. But fame really came when he wowed TV viewers on the TV talent contest ‘The Voice’.

Soul Support

On the night, Gary will be joined by popular local soul divas Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters.

Seat prices start at €15, and for the first session at Legends Bar, Cala Mijas, and they will need you in your seats by 8pm sharp! To make a reservation, contact Legends Bar via their Facebook page, or by WhatsApp on 628353884.