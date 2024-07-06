To shave or not to shave

By Linda Hall • Updated: 06 Jul 2024 • 14:44

SHAVING: Allegedly less time-consuming than grooming a beard Photo credit: Pixabay/Stokpik

If Italian researchers are correct, bearded young men could be ready to settle down.

A University of Padua survey, assuming that beards demand more care and attention than shaving each day, recently concluded that their owners were prepared to exchange their single lives for family life.

The study asked more than 400 men aged between 18 and 40 why they chose to have beards and linked their readiness to groom facial hair to social goals.

“Regarding fundamental social motives, men having more facial hair reported less mate-seeking motivation, but more mate-retention and kin care motivation,” the University of Padua report maintained in an article published in the Archives of Sexual Behaviour journal.

The investigators went on to suggest that men who cultivated beards were sending out a message that their social motives were moving from the mating market to long-term relationships and family.

On the other hand Men’s Facial Hair Preferences, a study published in the US’s National Library of Medicines in April 2023, maintained that men with beards were seen as “aggressive, dominant, older, and more formidable, mostly by other men.”

Investigators found that men with facial hair, particularly heavy stubble or a full beard, favoured it for themselves but not other men. This implied that men’s preferences for beards could be based on their “display value,” they said.

The US study also tied with the Padua findings – however loosely – by suggesting that facial hair enhanced men’s attractiveness for women when judging long-term over short-term relationships “and when considering fathering abilities other than sexual attractiveness.”