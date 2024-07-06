Wind in the Moulin Rouge sails

By Linda Hall • Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 16:22

APRIL 2024: The Moulin Rouge without its emblematic red sails Photo credit: CC/Wyslijp16

The Moulin Rouge in Montmartre has its sails once more, three months after they collapsed.

The blades of the red windmill that has been a Paris landmark since its 1889 inauguration fell to the ground overnight in April this year, taking the first three letters of the neon sign with them.

Nobody was injured and the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said the structure was not at risk.

The main danger, as far as Paris and the Parisians were concerned, was the possibility that the sails might not be in place for the Olympic Games which start in the city on July 26.

Repairs were carried out with time to spare and on July 5 hundreds of residents and tourists gathered outside the Moulin Rouge during a ceremony that featured a can-can performance.

“The idea was to be ready for the Olympic Games,” explained Jean-Victor Clerico, director of the family-run Moulin Rouge. As hoped, the famous red windmill is ready and will look as it always has when the Olympic Torch is carried down Boulevard de Clichy on July 15.

“I live in the neighbourhood and the Moulin Rouge has been part of my life for 65 years,” 86-year-old Nicole Doucin, one of the onlookers, told the AFP news agency.

Autumn Mannsfeld, 25, was not only younger but normally lives much further away in California.

“I heard of the inauguration on TikTok and I’ve always wanted to come to a show but it’s so expensive, so it’s so cool to watch this,” she said.