Accessibility guide to selected beaches

By John Smith •
Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 11:54
Accessibility Guide details revealed
Credit: Mojacar Council
On July 5, details of the XVII Accessibility Guide of the Almerian Federation of Associations of Persons with Disabilities, FAAM were announced.
An investigation into the quality of beaches and their suitability for those that need special access commenced on June 20 which was led by the technical architect specialising in accessibility Miguel Gallego of Adapta-A accompanied by officers from 12 different councils in Almeria.
They reviewed the 42 different beaches that form part of the Guide to Accessibility and their report together with videos may be viewed on the Almeria Accessible APP and website.
Financial support for the guide itself was received from the Almeria City, Mojacar and Roquetas de Mar Councils and representatives of those as well as El Ejido, Pulpi, and Vera Councils attended the announcement of the publication of the document in Roquetas de Mar.
Mojacar Councillor for Tourism, Maria Gracia Alarcón expressed her pleasure in attending the ceremony and confirmed the commitment of Mojacar Council in ensuring that all visitors to the municipalities beach are guaranteed an unforgettable and accessible experience.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.