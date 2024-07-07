Accessibility guide to selected beaches

By John Smith • Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 11:54

Accessibility Guide details revealed Credit: Mojacar Council

On July 5, details of the XVII Accessibility Guide of the Almerian Federation of Associations of Persons with Disabilities, FAAM were announced.

Special needs access

An investigation into the quality of beaches and their suitability for those that need special access commenced on June 20 which was led by the technical architect specialising in accessibility Miguel Gallego of Adapta-A accompanied by officers from 12 different councils in Almeria.

42 beaches reviewed

They reviewed the 42 different beaches that form part of the Guide to Accessibility and their report together with videos may be viewed on the Almeria Accessible APP and website.

Financial support for the guide itself was received from the Almeria City, Mojacar and Roquetas de Mar Councils and representatives of those as well as El Ejido, Pulpi, and Vera Councils attended the announcement of the publication of the document in Roquetas de Mar.

Mojacar Councillor for Tourism, Maria Gracia Alarcón expressed her pleasure in attending the ceremony and confirmed the commitment of Mojacar Council in ensuring that all visitors to the municipalities beach are guaranteed an unforgettable and accessible experience.