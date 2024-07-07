Baby Komodo dragons introduced to the public

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 07 Jul 2024 • 13:21

Baby Komodo Dragon - Shutterstock

First baby Komodo dragons born in Spain in the last 10 years, transferred to outside terrarium to meet the public.

The five Komodo dragon eggs hatched in March of last year and have been kept in incubators since. Juanito, Fénix, Embum, Drakaris and Saya became the first to be born in Spain in more than ten years, and only the fifth successful hatching in Europe so far.

In danger of extinction

Komodo dragons are in danger of extinction. Currently, there are only about 1,500 worldwide, of which 220 are in conservation centres belonging to the EAZA (European Association of Zoos and Aquariums). In the wild, they can be found on the islands of Flores, Komodo, Rinca, Padar, Nusa Kode and Gili Motang.

Bioparc has moved four of the baby Komodo dragons to a special terrarium just for them and for the public to enjoy them. Unfortunately, the first and smallest to hatch, Juanito met a sad ending during the incubation period, probably due to injuries during hatching. The centre gradually trained them all to become accustomed to each other by keeping them apart at first, then in pairs, and then later as a group all together.

Significant milestone

This has been a significant milestone in the breeding and conservation of this species, and has required continued work by the Herpetology and the Veterinarian team at the park over the last year. The little dragons were part of a total clutch of 12 eggs recovered from the female Komodo’s facility.

Bioparc Fuengirola is one of the 30 zoos that participate in the EEP programme (EAZA Ex-situ Programmes – EEPs) which aim to keep and maintain healthy populations of animals within the scope of the EAZA. Currently, Bioparc Fuengirola houses a female and a male Komodo dragons, Ora and Reo, and their offspring Fénix, Embum, Drakaris and Saya.