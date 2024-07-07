Beach bar and dancing

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 18:57

Drinks at the beach bar. Shutterstock

Live music and dancing on the sand Friday July 12, 7pm & Sunday July 14 at 12am at Lo de Nanet beach bar.

Live music and dancing on the sand Friday 12 July, 7pm at Lo de Nanet beach bar. For the ultimate beach bar experience, away from most of the hustle and bustle of bigger beaches, with live music and idyllic views of the Mediterranean, the beach bar Lo del Nanet in Cala Mijas has been a popular spot with both locals and tourists for years.

On offer, a wide range of drinks including cocktails, Daiquiris, Mojitos, beer and wine as well as great food at reasonable prices. Open from noon everyday throughout the summer and until late, the bar also provides bar and terrace service, as well as sun loungers.

A chilled-out atmosphere

The relaxed atmosphere tends to make customers draw out their meals, and lunch and dinner times can get busy in the summer months, so if you are planning lunch or dinner here, advanced bookings are recommended.

Visitors are encouraged to come and experience the chilled-out atmosphere and spectacular nights at this favourite spot of many of the local community. It is considered to be one of the best genuine chiringuitos (beach bars) in Cala Mijas.

Dancing on the beach

This Friday July 12 at 7pm, the highly recommendable and irresistibly danceable, Crush Band play at the Lo de Nanet with their versions of 8o’s and 90s Rock favourites.

On Sunday July 14 at 2pm the party continues with the Super Flaking Bros DJ set.

Lo de Nanet is open every day during the summer from 12am til late. To book a table for dinner, call Lo de Nanet on: 641 36 84 97