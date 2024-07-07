BLM Electronic Music Festival returns

By John Smith •
Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 14:48
Slovenian techno DJ Umek tops the bill
This summer, Balerma welcomes back the BLM Festival, a great electronic music event which takes at the municipal booth on Saturday July 13.
Situated within the municipality of El Ejido, the event attracted more than 3,000 people last year and it is hoped that with extended opening hours and some interesting guests that this figure will be easily exceeded.
Neighbours may not be enamoured with the decision to extend the festival by two hours and this year it will be pumped out, non-stop from 5pm to 7am the following morning.
For those who enjoy electronic music, it’s an interesting line-up headed by Slovenian techno star Umek who will be complemented by Cristian Varela, Horacio Cruz, Daniella Da Silva, Viviana Casanova, Brenda Serna, Carlos Agraz, Armando Buendía, AZ, Dani Corral, De la Hoz, Eneme, S.Hai and Salvi Fernández.
The event is supported by the El Ejido Council and the Almeria Provincial Council with the aim of stimulating the interest in electronic music among the younger population, creating a pleasant atmosphere that reminds people of the iconic Malibú nightclub of the 90s.
Tickets cost €27 at the BLM Festival website and being aware of the length of time of the event, the Provincial Council will set up a special area whereby awareness of the evils of gender violence will be promoted.
