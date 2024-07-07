Centella House – Architectural marvel

By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 11:10

The exotic species in the garden include two large araucarias Credit: Pixabay: Ralphs_Fotos

BUILT between 1927 and 1930 by Juan Vidal Ramos – one of Alicante’s most popular architects – ‘Centella’ House is a significant part of Alicante’s history.

It is now home to the Villajoyosa Tourist Office but the original architecture has been respected. The building’s style is a unique blend of classic and modern, typical of the period.

It features parts reminiscent of Greek temples and yet others synonymous with neo-baroque design, a fascinating sight for architecture lovers.

Villajoyosa historical botanical garden

Aside from the building’s architecture, ‘Centella’ House is worth visiting for its large and rich garden. This beautiful garden’s exotic foliage lends a modern and cosmopolitan touch to the house and reflects the early 20th-century bourgeois.

Adding to the picture-perfect setting is a small octagonal fountain surrounded by flower pots with colourful tiles in the centre. Here, too, there are many benches so that locals and visitors may take a moment to rest and enjoy the beauty of this historical botanical garden.