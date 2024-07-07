Centella House – Architectural marvel

By Donna Williams •
The exotic species in the garden include two large araucarias
BUILT between 1927 and 1930 by Juan Vidal Ramos – one of Alicante’s most popular architects – ‘Centella’ House is a significant part of Alicante’s history.
It is now home to the Villajoyosa Tourist Office but the original architecture has been respected. The building’s style is a unique blend of classic and modern, typical of the period.
It features parts reminiscent of Greek temples and yet others synonymous with neo-baroque design, a fascinating sight for architecture lovers.
Aside from the building’s architecture, ‘Centella’ House is worth visiting for its large and rich garden. This beautiful garden’s exotic foliage lends a modern and cosmopolitan touch to the house and reflects the early 20th-century bourgeois.
Adding to the picture-perfect setting is a small octagonal fountain surrounded by flower pots with colourful tiles in the centre. Here, too, there are many benches so that locals and visitors may take a moment to rest and enjoy the beauty of this historical botanical garden.
