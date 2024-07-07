By John Smith •
Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 14:23
The Moser String Quartet perform on July 19
Credit: Moser String Quartet
Making a welcome return is the 21st Classics in the Park event which will take place from July 19 to 27 in Rodalquilar, Cabo de Gata-Níjar.
Venues which are all associated with the mining past of the area and managed by the Junta de Andalucia will include the Amphitheatre, the Patio de Los Espartales and the Vivero.
The Festival will open on Friday, July 19 with the Moser String Quartet, a young, international award-winning female quartet, and will continue on Saturday with Los Chelistas de la ONE, a cello ensemble from the Spanish National Orchestra.
On Tuesday 23, mezzo-soprano Marta Infante will perform, accompanied on piano by Jorge Robaina. On Thursday, 25 it will be the turn of the Vibrart Trio, with works by Dvorák and Mendelssohn.
On Friday 26, the Clasijazz Big Band & Sisters from Almeria will perform (swing and vocal jazz from the interwar period) and on Saturday 27 the festival will be closed by Epifanía de lo Flamenco a show presented by the Spanish Ballet of the Community of Madrid.
Tickets for these events are available through the Eventbrite website and it is expected that more than 2,000 people will attend each classic performance.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.