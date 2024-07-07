By John Smith • Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 14:23

The Moser String Quartet perform on July 19 Credit: Moser String Quartet

Making a welcome return is the 21st Classics in the Park event which will take place from July 19 to 27 in Rodalquilar, Cabo de Gata-Níjar.

Venues which are all associated with the mining past of the area and managed by the Junta de Andalucia will include the Amphitheatre, the Patio de Los Espartales and the Vivero.

Festival runs from July 19 to 27

The Festival will open on Friday, July 19 with the Moser String Quartet, a young, international award-winning female quartet, and will continue on Saturday with Los Chelistas de la ONE, a cello ensemble from the Spanish National Orchestra.

On Tuesday 23, mezzo-soprano Marta Infante will perform, accompanied on piano by Jorge Robaina. On Thursday, 25 it will be the turn of the Vibrart Trio, with works by Dvorák and Mendelssohn.

Not just classical music

On Friday 26, the Clasijazz Big Band & Sisters from Almeria will perform (swing and vocal jazz from the interwar period) and on Saturday 27 the festival will be closed by Epifanía de lo Flamenco a show presented by the Spanish Ballet of the Community of Madrid.

Tickets for these events are available through the Eventbrite website and it is expected that more than 2,000 people will attend each classic performance.