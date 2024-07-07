Costa del Sol train route back on track?

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 16:34

Costa del Sol commuter train. CC Wikipedia

Discussions will continue on July 17 on the proposed ‘Tren Litoral’, a new coastal train route linking Málaga, Marbella and possibly as far as the Campo de Gibraltar.

Representatives from four towns in the county of Campo de Gibraltar have been added to a list of nine other representatives from towns along the west Costa del Sol to discuss the viability of a direct train route linking towns along the coast.

Mobility initiative

Chairing the meeting, the Secretary of State for Transport, along with the Andalusian government co-chairing, with the purpose of discussing the social, economic, and environmental viability of a coastal train route. The Ministry of Transport views the previous proposal as insufficient and aims to discuss their mobility initiative in more detail.

The development of railway infrastructure between the Costa del Sol and Algeciras is considered vital in order to facilitate passenger transit and boost employment and tourism in the region.

The existing study proposes a new 47-kilometre railway line connecting the current Córdoba-Málaga high-speed line with Marbella, passing through the airport, Torremolinos, Benalmádena, Fuengirola and Mijas. The project also suggests the possibility of adding two extra connecting branches of about eleven kilometres and connecting more inland towns.

Malaga to Marbella in just 45 minutes

Discussions on the train route have been dragging on for some years and the regional government are seeking a solution to alleviate road congestion. In the proposal, it has been suggested that the journey time from Malaga to Marbella could be cut to just 45 minutes and serve as many as twelve million passengers a year.

If the meeting does bear fruit, the cost of the project is estimated to reach 2.5 billion Euros and take up to 10 years to complete.