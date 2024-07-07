By Adam Woodward • Updated: 07 Jul 2024 • 9:36

Crocheted Canopies in Coín. Photo EWN

Locals in Coín cool their street down with massive multi-coloured crocheted awnings.

Local residents in the Costa del Sol town of Coín have come together to crochet multicoloured sunshades to cool down their street in the summer sun. The move has left locals and visitors taken aback, instantly whipping out their phones to photograph the sight, and asking local shop owners who could possibly have done this.

Brightly coloured and intricate

The people of Coín are not the first to painstakingly decorate their street this way. In 2021, local residents of neighbouring town, Alhaurín de la Torre, surprised everyone with a kilometre’s worth of brightly coloured and intricate crochet, providing residents with much needed shade.

Sun canopies lining the streets of Spanish cities are nothing new, but rather than rely on the typical canvas sails, the crocheters of Coín and Alhaurín de la Torre have taken the idea a step further and added a little joy and local personality to their streets.

Guinness record for crocheted canopies

The concept began in Etzaltián, a small town in Jalisco, Mexico, where a group of local volunteers decided decorate their town for the local celebrations with massive crocheted awnings. These were so big that The Guinness Book of records created a whole new category for crocheted canopies.

Coín’s local residents might not be contending the record this year, but they have certainly demonstrated the charm and character of the little Andalusian town.