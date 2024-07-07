By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 07 Jul 2024 • 9:36
Crocheted Canopies in Coín. Photo EWN
Locals in Coín cool their street down with massive multi-coloured crocheted awnings.
Local residents in the Costa del Sol town of Coín have come together to crochet multicoloured sunshades to cool down their street in the summer sun. The move has left locals and visitors taken aback, instantly whipping out their phones to photograph the sight, and asking local shop owners who could possibly have done this.
The people of Coín are not the first to painstakingly decorate their street this way. In 2021, local residents of neighbouring town, Alhaurín de la Torre, surprised everyone with a kilometre’s worth of brightly coloured and intricate crochet, providing residents with much needed shade.
Sun canopies lining the streets of Spanish cities are nothing new, but rather than rely on the typical canvas sails, the crocheters of Coín and Alhaurín de la Torre have taken the idea a step further and added a little joy and local personality to their streets.
The concept began in Etzaltián, a small town in Jalisco, Mexico, where a group of local volunteers decided decorate their town for the local celebrations with massive crocheted awnings. These were so big that The Guinness Book of records created a whole new category for crocheted canopies.
Coín’s local residents might not be contending the record this year, but they have certainly demonstrated the charm and character of the little Andalusian town.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.