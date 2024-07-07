Delicious ‘Bull’s Egg’ tomato

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 07 Jul 2024 • 11:52

A selection of the finest tomatoes. Credit: Photos: Association of Huevo de Toro tomatoes Guardalhorce

The Huevo de Toro tomato campaign kicks off in the Guardalhorce Valley, Málaga.

The official presentation of the ‘Huevo de Toro’ (Bull’s Egg) tomato campaign took place in various municipalities of the Guardalhorce Valle last week. The yearly event hopes to promote the production and consumption of this tasty, highly nutritious variety of tomato and lend support to producers.

Representatives from the gastronomic and business sectors were in attendance, as well as local groups, associations, and town councils.

Delicious and unusually big tomato

The Huevo de Toro tomato (the name being a humorous double-entendre in Spanish), is famous for its unusually big size, but revered by people from the region for its flavour, and quality, Cultivators in the Guadalhorce Valley continue following strictly traditional and ecological methods in its cultivation.

The Guardalhorce Valley is said to have the best conditions for growing this particular variety and produces more than anywhere else in the country.

With a varied programme of events and the backing of important institutions, the campaign promises to be popular, highlighting the goodness and potential of this local product.

Growing competition and tomato auction

On August 15 and 16, in San Augustín Park in Coín, and featuring growers of the tomato from all over the Guardalhorce Valley, there will be a Best Huevo de Toro competition and an auction in which the public can bid to take the best tomatoes home with them. Attendees at the free event will also be able to taste samples of the tomatoes along with other fine products of the area.