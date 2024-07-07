By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 15:39

Echoes of history: The vibrant fiestas in Monforte del Cid. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

The earliest recorded reference to the “Fiestas de Moros y Cristianos” dates back to 1881.

Between the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the festival experienced several suspensions.

From 1919 to 1967, the celebration was held only when the economic situation permitted, resulting in a limited number of participants (between 80 and 120).

Stable Event

It wasn’t until 1968 that the festival became a stable event.

In that year, the Union of Festivals dissolved, leading to the establishment of three troupes: Moors, Christians, and Smugglers, which increased the number of participants to 1,100.

A significant development in the festival’s history was the inclusion of women, which began around 1946 when a woman paraded for the first time as a standard bearer, accompanying the Christian king.

Sound of the Drums

Currently, the festivities start with the sound of drums on the four Sundays leading up to December 5, marking the official beginning of the celebrations with the event known as Alborada.

The general parades are particularly striking due to the large number of participants, sometimes nearing 2,000 people.

The festival concludes with the procession on December 8 and the ceremonial delivery of flags.