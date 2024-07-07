By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 14:48

Antequera Festival of Light 2023. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Antequera

The Antequera Light Fest is celebrating the seventh year of the Antequera Dolmens being declared a World Heritage Site on 14 and 15 July.

This year, the festival will feature five light and sound shows which will showcase different forms of dance. It has been called ‘biggest light festival in southern Europe.’ Each of the shows will take place in diverse locations around the town, from 10pm to 1am. One of the shows, named ‘Dancing With The Star’, will be held in the courtyard of Antequera Town Hall and will feature a classical dance performance with a dreamlike staging, so to emphasise the graceful movement and harmony between the dancers and the music. The show runs continuously, with performances every 30 minutes.

‘Studio 54’ lights, lasers and mirror balls

The Plaza Coso Viejo will be converted into an open-air disco they are naming ‘Studio 54’ after the famous New York discotheque, complete with lights, lasers and mirror balls, reviving a 70s feel with timeless disco hits.

This year, the popular 3D Video-Mapping activity will take place in Plaza de San Sebastián every 30 minutes, projecting spectacular moving images onto buildings and offering an interactive and immersive journey through dance styles from around the world.

The Santa Clara Cultural Centre will feature ‘Destellos flamencos’, an audiovisual projection on a large cube composed of translucent screens, exhibiting the origins and evolution of Flamenco dance.

Lastly, Plaza de San Luis will be the site of an energetic ‘Zumba Party’ for everyone to join in with, to a black light backdrop making everyone’s clothes glow in the dark. In addition, this year the streets will be filled with candles, placed in collaboration with some some of the monks and nuns of the municipality joining the celebration.

UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Antequera Light Fest (ALF) hopes to attract as many international visitors as possible this year to show off the cultural appeal of the town and surrounding areas. The event, which celebrates the dolmens of Antequera, the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in the province, is hoped to bring in more visitors to this beautiful area and increase visits to the dolmens.