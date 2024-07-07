Foie gras standoff at Paris Games

By Linda Hall • Updated: 07 Jul 2024 • 12:18

MULARD DUCKS: Hybrids used for pate de foie gras Photo credit: CC/Ethique & Animaux 1214

Early on, the Olympic Games Organising Committee (OCOG) pledged that two-thirds of the food served on all Paris sites would be meat-free.

To the disgust of animal welfare organisations, the OCOG did not mention that the remaining one-third of the menu would include pate de foie gras.

The UK animal protection organisation Animal Equality, backed by other associations, is petitioning to have the delicacy banned from all Olympic menus. By July 5 this had collected more than 36,000 signatures.

Animal Equality president Sharon Nuñez said that the OCOG had shown “visionary leadership” with its “nutritious plant-based” policy and called on them to address the international community’s concerns.

“I urge them to remove this divisive dish from the hospitality menu,” Nuñez declared.

The US catering service OnLocation, confirmed that foie gras would indeed be served at the Paris Games, not as a dish by itself but as an ingredient in menus for corporate clients and guests paying between €85 and several thousand euros for fine dining “experiences.”

Foie gras will account for less than 0.1 per cent of the dishes served, OnLocation assured the Le Monde newspaper.

The famed pate requires force-feeding ducks or geese for the last 10 days of their lives to produce livers that are 10 times the normal size. The process is banned in the UK, Germany, Denmark, Italy and Poland while many carnivores refuse to eat the pate on moral grounds.

Meanwhile, Le Monde has contacted the OGOC, but still awaits a reply.