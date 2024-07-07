Guided by the moon

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 7:00
Full moon meditation
Credit: Manuel Torres Garcia, Pexels
Your personal coach in Costa Blanca, House of Mila, invites you to a soothing full moon meditation and breathwork on July 21.
A Capricorn Soul Journey, the meditation will take place on Sunday night, from 8pm until 8.45pm under the enchanting full moon at Mirador Albir.
Immerse yourself in a calming journey of meditation, guided by Charissa Isabella van Egdom, accompanied by gentle breathwork to tune into the serene energy of the full moon.
Especially impactful outdoors during a full moon, the meditation will guide you on the path to release tension, create positive affirmations and start seeing new possibilities for your emotional and physical wellbeing.
House of Mila´s transformative experience will help you gain confidence in yourself and the universe; bringing you closer to the ultimate state of wellness and mindfulness.
The session is donation-based, allowing you to contribute however much you feel like. All attendees are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat or meditation pillow, a bottle of water and a cosy blanket for added comfort.
