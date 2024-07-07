By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 16:50

History and tradition: Discover Monforte del Cid. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

In Monforte del Cid, start your visit by exploring its old town, which retains its medieval layout and houses from the 16th to 20th centuries.

Many facades are decorated with typical Manises tiles depicting religious scenes.

Notable landmarks include the Town Hall, featuring 16th-century arches and a coat of arms, and the Gothic church of Nuestra Señora de las Nieves.

Additionally, the hermitages of San Pascual and San Roque are worth a visit.

Must-See

A must-see is Ibero, the History Museum of the Villa de Monforte del Cid. Here, you can view sculptures of bulls from the Iberian era and a Roman tombstone.

Nearby, at Finca el Campet between Monforte del Cid and Novelda, you can find the remains of a large Roman villa.

After exploring the town centre, head to Orito, a district of Monforte del Cid known for its pilgrimage sites.

Stunning Views

Visit the Church and Convent of San Pascual and the Virgin of Orito from the 16th century, as well as the Cueva de San Pascual. The area offers stunning views, and in May, a fantastic pilgrimage takes place.

For leisure, enjoy the excellent golf courses in the area.

When in Monforte, don’t miss the chance to try their renowned bagged grapes with the Vinalopó Designation of Origin, anise and liqueurs and its delicious pastries and cakes.