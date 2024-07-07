K-Fest Pool Party in Calpe

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 10:48
Havana´s Beach Club pool
Credit: Havana´s Beach Club, Facebook
Feel the summer spirit at the K-Fest Pool Party, in Havana´s Beach Club on July 13.
Start the celebration as early as 4pm at Havana´s Beach Club; the first 30 people to arrive get a treat of a free strawberry daiquiri.
Enjoy Havanas´ fresh menu of appetizer´s including calamari, chicken wings, nachos and more, as well as the wide range of summer cocktails to cool down with.
Live music will enliven the day with Nesster Donuts, Kreddy Frueger, Calamar Colosal, DJ Kolo and DJ Julian. In the July heat, you can party to the live music right in the Havana´s Beach Club´s swimming pools, as you sip of your favourite cocktail.
10 entry at Urbanizacion Los Almendros, 1A, Calpe
Contact 965 796 443.
Find Havana´s Beach Club on Facebook.
SPONSORED.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
