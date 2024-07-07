Matt Mason at La Paillotte

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 11:48
La Paillotte Restaurante
Credit: La Paillotte Restaurante, TripAdvisor
Situated in a garden by the sea with an exceptionally stunning view, La Paillotte Restaurante invites visitors for an evening enlivened by Matt Mason´s live performance on July 17.
From 8pm until 10pm, at Casa Marina Suites, La Paillotte Restaurante, Matt Mason´s delightful vocals and guitar will entertain the visitors as they savour wine or cocktails alongside fine and delicious dishes.
Vegetarians, vegans and gluten-free visitors can rest assured to find plenty of tasty options to choose from. Listed in the top 10 of the 50 restaurants in Benissa on TripAdvisor, La Paillotte Restaurant supplies not only the most pleasing menu but an enchanting atmosphere that will remain a fond memory, accompanied by live music.
Reservations via 965 747 420.
At Cala Advocat, C. Gavilla 17, Benissa.
SPONSORED.
