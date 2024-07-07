By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 14:23

Monforte del Cid: A journey through time. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

Monforte del Cid is a historic town with a rich cultural heritage.

Prehistoric to Roman Era

The earliest evidence of settlement in Monforte del Cid dates back to prehistoric times.

The town’s significance grew with the Iberians, who left numerous artefacts, including the notable Iberian bull. During the Roman era, Monforte del Cid had an important settlement, and significant archaeological finds, such as a Roman tombstone, have been discovered.

Visigothic and Muslim Periods

After the fall of the Roman Empire, the Visigoths inhabited the area, although little is known about this period.

The subsequent Muslim occupation saw the formation of the current population centre. Monforte experienced various territorial changes, transitioning through the Emirate, the Taifas, and the Caliphate.

Reconquest and Integration into the Crown of Aragon

In the mid-13th century, Infante Don Alfonso of Castile, who later became Alfonso X the Wise, reconquered the town.

According to the Treaty of Almizra in 1244, Monforte remained under the Kingdom of Castile.

Settlers from Castile began arriving, giving Monforte a predominantly Castilian character. In 1305, under the Treaty of Elche, Monforte was integrated into the Crown of Aragon, becoming part of the Kingdom of Valencia.

Modern and Contemporary Ages

In the Contemporary Age, Monforte del Cid grew into the town it is today, enduring challenging times such as the Civil War.