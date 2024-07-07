Murcia top of tourist destinations in Spain

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 23:32

Murcia’s Tourism Thrives Image: Shutterstock/ margouillat photo

IN May, Murcia became the Spanish community with the highest growth in international tourist arrivals and spending.

Record-Breaking Tourist Numbers in May

According to the National Statistics Institute’s Frontur survey, international tourists to the Region of Murcia soared by 50 per cent year-over-year, reaching 103,764 visitors. They spent a total of €154.2 million, marking a staggering 102 per cent increase compared to May 2023, far surpassing the national average growth of 19.7 per cent, as reported by the Egatur survey.

Region Outpaces National Tourism Growth

Of these tourists, 38,018 (36.6 per cent) stayed in regulated accommodations, a 5.6 per cent increase from May 2023. Furthermore, the Region led with the longest average stay for international tourists at 13.72 days, more than double the national average of 6.18 days. Per capita spending during their stay totalled €1,486.29, up 34.8 per cent from the previous year (7.3 per cent increase nationally).

International Visitors Flock to Region

From January to May, the Region welcomed 382,781 foreign tourists, a 20.4 per cent increase from 2023, marking the second-highest figure in historical records and making it the third fastest-growing region in foreign tourism. During this period, tourists spent €521.7 million, a 45 per cent increase from 2023, positioning the Region as the third largest contributor to economic impact, trailing only Cantabria and Castilla-La Mancha.

Leading the visitor origins were the UK, France, Belgium, and the Nordic countries, collectively contributing significantly to the Region’s tourism growth in 2024.

