New blue flags raised over Torremolinos beaches

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 10:06

Playamar beach, Torremolinos. Photo Shutterstock

Torremolinos hoists its first blue flags on the beaches of Playamar and Bajondillo.

Blue flags have been raised for the first time this week on two beaches in Torremolinos. They have been awarded to the Costa del Sol town and the Los Alamos beach has renewed its prized certification.

The Blue Flag award

The awards recognise beaches for their hygienic conditions, safety, accessibility, public information and life-saving facilities. According to Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, the Beaches Department of the Town Hall has managed to bring these beaches up to standard in just one year.

In total, Spain currently has 729 blue flags, 18 more than in 2023. Andalusia and the Valencian Community are the two Spanish autonomous regions with the most blue flags. Malaga leads the ranking in the region with 40 blue flag beaches.

Ecobeach flag award

In addition to the blue flag awards, the Ecobeach Flag awarded by ATEGRUS (Technical Association for Waste Management and the Environment) is now flying over the beaches of Los Alamos and La Carihuela. This flag certifies that the quality of the beaches exceeds all expectations at a national level in terms of environment, tourism, sustainability and innovation.

The Blue Flag is a certification by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) that a sustainable beach, marina or nautical tourism operator meets its standards. The Blue Flag is a trademark owned by the FEE, which is a non-governmental, non-profit organisation.