Noche de Copla in Altea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 6:09

Acoustic guitar Credit: Dejan Krsmanovic, Flickr

Organised by Altea Council, Noche de Copla presents visitors with the chance to spend an alluring night of memorable melodies on July 19.

Starting from 7.30pm, the trio of Ramona Rivera, Luis Alvado and Marta Guarinos will delight the audience with storytelling through music, touching on the mysteries and passions of emotions with voice and guitar. 

At Centro Cultural, Altea la Vella.

Free entry.

