Open Mic with Cazzie and Doug

Cazzie and Doug are inviting you to the Open Mic Night on July 18; open for all amateur musicians and music fans.
If you´re looking to spend a fun evening making new friends and enjoying great music, it is the event for you. The session will be held at the Restaurant Tio Rico Italiano at the Los Patos camp site in Denia, starting at 6.30pm.
A fantastic restaurant menu will be available until 9pm, as you watch fellow musicians take the stage. Everyone is welcome to perform, regardless of music genres or skill levels; whether you´re an absolute beginner singer or have a repertoire of original songs already.
There will be no facility for backing tracks so contact Cazzie for more information by calling 633 488 448 or emailing expat_dragon@hotmail.com.
A €3 entry includes great raffle prizes.
