Poster competition running in Mojacar

By John Smith • Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 15:17

Scene from a previous San Agustin celebration Credit: Mojacar Council

Every Council in Spain seems to love posters and Mojacar is no exception having announced a new poster competition to promote an annual fair.

San Agustin Festivities

This time, the council is looking to find a suitable image to place on its poster announcing its San Agustin Patron Saint Festivities which take place between August 24 and 28 but the deadline for entry is close, being July 15.

The theme of the poster must be based on any of the various representative aspects of the Mojacar San Agustin Patron Saint Festivities and up to three unpublished originals may be presented by any individual.

The artworks must be presented unsigned and sent together by email to the Council Festivities Department and the best three images will be selected by members of the department before being placed on the Council Facebook and Instagram pages as well as other social media outlets to be voted on.

Winner receives diploma and dinner for two

The prize for the creator of the most voted-for poster will consist of a diploma and a dinner for two in a local restaurant.