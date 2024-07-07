Poster competition running in Mojacar

By John Smith •
Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 15:17
Scene from a previous San Agustin celebration
Credit: Mojacar Council
Every Council in Spain seems to love posters and Mojacar is no exception having announced a new poster competition to promote an annual fair.
This time, the council is looking to find a suitable image to place on its poster announcing its San Agustin Patron Saint Festivities which take place between August 24 and 28 but the deadline for entry is close, being July 15.
The theme of the poster must be based on any of the various representative aspects of the Mojacar San Agustin Patron Saint Festivities and up to three unpublished originals may be presented by any individual.
The artworks must be presented unsigned and sent together by email to the Council Festivities Department and the best three images will be selected by members of the department before being placed on the Council Facebook and Instagram pages as well as other social media outlets to be voted on.
The prize for the creator of the most voted-for poster will consist of a diploma and a dinner for two in a local restaurant.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.