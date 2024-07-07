By Anna Ellis •
Santa Pola's beaches boost safety with new lifeguard service. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola / Facebook.
The company previously holding the beach services concession in Santa Pola requested to terminate its contract on June 11 due to its inability to maintain the service.
Consequently, the Beaches Council had to quickly award a new emergency contract.
Councillor for Beaches, Ángel Piedecausa, confirmed: “To avoid disrupting services, we swiftly prepared a new emergency document to ensure continuous service in the bathing areas, despite the typically lengthy administrative processes.”
The new lifeguard service contract was awarded to Oasis Calmsea S.L.
This service will be available daily until September 15 and during the last two weekends of that month, operating continuously from 11:00.4 AM to 7:00.PM.
The councillor noted that the new contract not only maintains but also enhances the service.
Currently, 42 lifeguards are stationed across Santa Pola’s thirteen beaches, both urban and natural.
Additionally, the assisted bathing area of Gran Playa now has one extra lifeguard, bringing the total to four professionals.
The Levante beach has three lifeguards, and the special area of Gran Playa has seven.
In terms of equipment, the service includes two jet skis for control and rescue, an advanced ambulance, and a fully equipped rapid intervention vehicle (VIR).
Two emergency health technicians and a nurse are on duty during service hours, ensuring comprehensive safety and rescue operations.
