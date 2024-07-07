Sierra Golf revival: Murcia approves major housing and tourism project

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 23:03

A New Day for Sierra Golf Image: sierragolfvillas.com

MURCIA City Council has approved the initial phase for constructing residential and tourist accommodations totalling nearly 3,000 units.

Sierra Golf Project Set to Transform Murcia’s Landscape

The ambitious project, spearheaded by Moorstyle España, includes completing 92 pending plots in phases, alongside a hotel and other amenities. Situated in Jerónimo Avileses, within Murcia‘s Escobar estate, the project covers 1.3 million square metres and aims to revive the area, dormant since the real estate crisis.

Predominantly inhabited by British people, Sierra Golf benefits from proximity to major transport links such as the Mar Menor motorway, enhancing its appeal to investors.

€4.3 Million Aid to Boost Housing Rehabilitation in Murcia

Furthermore, Murcia unveils a €4.3 million aid program, part of the EU-backed Next Generation Recovery Plan, aimed at residential rehabilitation projects across 28 neighbourhoods. This initiative, led by the city’s Housing Rehabilitation Office, promises substantial energy efficiency improvements and urban regeneration efforts, crucial for Murcia’s sustainable growth strategy.

The funding aims to transform Murcia’s housing landscape, ensuring both environmental and economic benefits for local communities.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here