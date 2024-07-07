Sierra Golf revival: Murcia approves major housing and tourism project

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 23:03
A New Day for Sierra Golf
Image: sierragolfvillas.com
MURCIA City Council has approved the initial phase for constructing residential and tourist accommodations totalling nearly 3,000 units.
The ambitious project, spearheaded by Moorstyle España, includes completing 92 pending plots in phases, alongside a hotel and other amenities. Situated in Jerónimo Avileses, within Murcia‘s Escobar estate, the project covers 1.3 million square metres and aims to revive the area, dormant since the real estate crisis.
Predominantly inhabited by British people, Sierra Golf benefits from proximity to major transport links such as the Mar Menor motorway, enhancing its appeal to investors.
Furthermore, Murcia unveils a €4.3 million aid program, part of the EU-backed Next Generation Recovery Plan, aimed at residential rehabilitation projects across 28 neighbourhoods. This initiative, led by the city’s Housing Rehabilitation Office, promises substantial energy efficiency improvements and urban regeneration efforts, crucial for Murcia’s sustainable growth strategy.
The funding aims to transform Murcia’s housing landscape, ensuring both environmental and economic benefits for local communities.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.