Sunday specials – authentically British

Published: 07 Jul 2024

Lunch and drinks at Uncle Ron´s Credit: Uncle Ron´s 2022, Facebook

What´s a better way to spend a sunny Sunday with a special menu of authentic British food for a favourable price?

Visit Uncle Ron´s for a splendid lunch or dinner in Benidorm at Calle Londres 4. The sports bar offers a great setting with a customised Sunday menu, fit for all tastes, including vegetarian.

The starters include the soup of the day, garlic and cream mushrooms or pate with toast. These are followed by the main dish, with the options of chicken, beef, pork or vegetarian, including a classic Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, homemade special recipe gravy, sage and onion stuffing and crackling vegetable pie.

Save room for dessert of the homemade apple pie, chocolate fudge or a chocolate brownie, served with cream, custard or ice cream.

1 course is worth €7 euros. 2 courses are worth €8,50 euros and 3 courses include €10.

Find your favourite quality British food and drinks at the Rincon of Benidorm, Calle Londres 4.

Check out Uncle Ron´s 2022 on Facebook.

SPONSORED.