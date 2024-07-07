Sunday specials – authentically British

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 13:00
Lunch and drinks at Uncle Ron´s
Credit: Uncle Ron´s 2022, Facebook
What´s a better way to spend a sunny Sunday with a special menu of authentic British food for a favourable price?
Visit Uncle Ron´s for a splendid lunch or dinner in Benidorm at Calle Londres 4. The sports bar offers a great setting with a customised Sunday menu, fit for all tastes, including vegetarian.
The starters include the soup of the day, garlic and cream mushrooms or pate with toast. These are followed by the main dish, with the options of chicken, beef, pork or vegetarian, including a classic Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, homemade special recipe gravy, sage and onion stuffing and crackling vegetable pie.
Save room for dessert of the homemade apple pie, chocolate fudge or a chocolate brownie, served with cream, custard or ice cream.
1 course is worth €7 euros. 2 courses are worth €8,50 euros and 3 courses include €10.
Find your favourite quality British food and drinks at the Rincon of Benidorm, Calle Londres 4.
Check out Uncle Ron´s 2022 on Facebook.
SPONSORED.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.