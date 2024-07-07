The Best Espeto Championships 2024

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Jul 2024 • 20:05

Sardines on the beach Photo: Anantara Villa Padierna

The Galeria Espeto competition 2024 is due to be held in Torremolinos on August 3 on Playamar beach.

The espeto is the culinary tradition of skewered fish cooked over a flame, generally in a sand-filled boat on the beach. When one thinks of the cuisine of the Malaga region, usually the humble espeto comes to mind first. But, for the last 9 years, the competition has been hotting up with the annual Galeria Espeto competition, and espeteros (espeto cooks) are upping their game.

A showcase for a local speciality

This, the 10th edition of the competition, is being held in Torremolinos this year and will showcase the skill and expertise of the best sardine ‘espeteros’ on the Costa del Sol. The competition involves threading fresh sardines onto long thick skewers and grilling them slowly over burning olive wood.

The event is being held primarily to highlight local gastronomy and promote the traditional dish of sardine skewers. Not only will the winner of the competition receive recognition in this increasingly popular event, but also a generous financial prize. Contestants from various parts of the Costa del Sol are expected to participate, and they will be judged on the uniformity of cooking, saltiness, and presentation by a professional jury.

Charity event

Alongside the main competition, there will be other activities programmed throughout the day for visitors to enjoy. The event will contribute to establishing Torremolinos as a tourist and gastronomic hub in the region, which is attracting more and more foodies each year. The event also supports a charitable causes, with part of the proceeds being donated to the Red Cross.

The Espeto competition takes place on August 3, on Playamar beach, Torremolinos.