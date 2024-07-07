Tom Jones tickets for Algarve Concert

By Trelawney Bresic •
Tom Jones promises a fabulous evening of entertainment in Portugal
Due to overwhelming demand, the Pine Cliffs Resort in Algarve has announced the release of an additional 1,000 tickets for their upcoming Tom Jones concert.
This exciting event, taking place on August 2nd as part of the resort’s 21st Summer Gala, promises an unforgettable night with the legendary Welsh singer.
The newly released general admission tickets are priced at €79 each, offering a fantastic opportunity to experience Tom Jones live. For those seeking an even more exclusive experience, 100 additional Front Stage tickets are also available for €120 each. These premium tickets grant access to a privileged location for a truly unforgettable evening.
Tickets, including general admission and Front Stage options, are now on sale through the Pine Cliffs Resort website. For those wanting to make a night of it, the resort offers packages that include the concert ticket alongside a buffet dinner (€395) or a set menu dinner (€595).
Get ready to sing along to Tom Jones’ greatest hits under the Algarve sun!
