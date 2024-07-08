Cristiano Ronaldo´s plans for the future

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 08 Jul 2024 • 17:54

Cristiano Ronaldo Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo, Facebook

The 39-year-old celebrated footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo´s future is greatly debated; both Ronaldo and his circle hint that he will not stop any time soon.

Former Romanian footballer, Adrian Mutu, recently stated to Press that Ronaldo has a goal he is chasing and won´t stop playing until it is achieved; “He has a goal before he retires. He wants to play an official match with his son and that´s why he doesn´t stop. It´s his true motivation.”

Ronaldo´s son, 14-year-old, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, is currently part of the youth ranks of Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Mutu stated about Al-Nassr; “With Al-Nassr it´s possible. Whether he ends up at another team, I dont know. With Real Madrid it would be more difficult. Playing for a season, I don´t think its impossible.”

Ronaldo previously confirmed that this year´s European Championship would be his last but he dropped a hint that he is expecting to be a part of the squad, aiming to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Ronaldo shared on social media; “We wanted more. We deserved more. I am sure that this legacy will be honoured and will continue to be built. Together.”