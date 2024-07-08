Trending:

By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 19:09

Dazzling dawn: Fireball lights up Orihuela's sky. Image: MeteOrihuela / Twitter.

An impressive stellar event was captured from the La Aparecida district in Orihuela.

The image, taken by Vicente Cayuelas, a meteorite hunter and collaborator with the Fireball and Meteorite Research Network (SPMN), showcases a fireball associated with a fragment of comet 7P/Pons-Winnecke.

Spectacular Sight

This spectacular sight was observed early on Wednesday, July 3 at 4:29.AM.

The SPMN reported that the fireball disintegrated over the Bay of Cartagena.

The captured video highlights the remarkable speed and size of the object, making it a breathtaking spectacle for astrophysics enthusiasts.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.

