By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 19:09

Dazzling dawn: Fireball lights up Orihuela's sky. Image: MeteOrihuela / Twitter.

An impressive stellar event was captured from the La Aparecida district in Orihuela.

The image, taken by Vicente Cayuelas, a meteorite hunter and collaborator with the Fireball and Meteorite Research Network (SPMN), showcases a fireball associated with a fragment of comet 7P/Pons-Winnecke.

Spectacular Sight

This spectacular sight was observed early on Wednesday, July 3 at 4:29.AM.

The SPMN reported that the fireball disintegrated over the Bay of Cartagena.

The captured video highlights the remarkable speed and size of the object, making it a breathtaking spectacle for astrophysics enthusiasts.