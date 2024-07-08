By Anna Ellis •
Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 16:38
Elche renews 'Smokeless Beaches' campaign. Image. Ayuntamiento de Elche.
Irene Ruiz, Elche’s Tourism Councillor, has confirmed the ongoing renewal of the ‘Smokeless Beaches’ awareness campaign.
“This campaign is renewed annually, and we have already received the necessary documentation and are awaiting processing,” explained the councillor.
The primary goal of this campaign is to promote Elche’s beaches as smoke-free environments and to raise awareness about the importance of reducing tobacco consumption across the entire coastal area of Elche.
Emphasising its informative nature rather than punitive, the campaign aims to foster healthy lifestyle choices and respect for the natural surroundings of the beaches.
The councillor clarified that while local authorities cannot enforce a smoking ban on beaches, as this falls under national regulations, they fully support the awareness campaign.
She also mentioned that some posters from the ‘Smokeless Beaches‘ campaign had to be taken down due to sun damage but assured that they would be reinstalled in the coming days.
The initiative reflects Elche’s commitment to promoting a healthier environment and encouraging responsible behaviour among beachgoers.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.