By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 16:38

Elche renews 'Smokeless Beaches' campaign. Image. Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Irene Ruiz, Elche’s Tourism Councillor, has confirmed the ongoing renewal of the ‘Smokeless Beaches’ awareness campaign.

“This campaign is renewed annually, and we have already received the necessary documentation and are awaiting processing,” explained the councillor.

Primary Goal

The primary goal of this campaign is to promote Elche’s beaches as smoke-free environments and to raise awareness about the importance of reducing tobacco consumption across the entire coastal area of Elche.

Emphasising its informative nature rather than punitive, the campaign aims to foster healthy lifestyle choices and respect for the natural surroundings of the beaches.

Not Enforceable

The councillor clarified that while local authorities cannot enforce a smoking ban on beaches, as this falls under national regulations, they fully support the awareness campaign.

She also mentioned that some posters from the ‘Smokeless Beaches‘ campaign had to be taken down due to sun damage but assured that they would be reinstalled in the coming days.

The initiative reflects Elche’s commitment to promoting a healthier environment and encouraging responsible behaviour among beachgoers.