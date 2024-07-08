Ferrari director leaves after 20 years

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 17:16

Enrico Cardile Credit: FerrariF1RA, X

Ferrari´s technical director, Encrico Cardile is leaving his position after almost 20 years of work, heading to develop Aston Martin at Silverstone.

Aerospace Engineering major, Cardile has been working for the Italian company since 2005 and joined the Scuderia Ferrari racing department in 2016 as Head of Aerodynamics, later promoted to technical director.

An official statement was released on X on July 8, announcing Cardile´s departure; “Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Enrico Cardile is leaving the company, therefore relinquishing his role as Technical Director Chassis Area.”

After the British Grand Prix on July 7, Ferrari team principal, Fred Vasseur was asked about Cardile´s position and responded; “If Aston Martin want to communicate on something, I´m happy for them. But it´s not our case today.”

Pushed on whether Cardile was will part of the team, Vasseur stated; “Tonight, he´s still technical director of the Ferrari.”

Before starting his new job at Silverstone, Cardile will have to observe the so-called “gardening period.” Cardile´s landing with Aston Martin comes as part of the recruitment efforts, similarly attracting the former Mercedes F1 engine chief, Andy Cowell.

Cardile´s departure is likely to be a blow to Ferrari, which already faces challenges in F1 due to not delivering its latest update. Team boss, Fred Vasseur will fill Cardile´s role on an interim basis.