Fun under the sun: Enjoying El Oasis in San Fulgencio. Image: Ayuntamiento de San Fulgencio.
The El Oasis area in San Fulgencio remains open for public enjoyment; however, the Council reminds all visitors that lighting barbecues is strictly prohibited.
Located approximately three kilometres from San Fulgencio’s centre, near the beaches of La Marina and Guardamar, as well as the town’s Iberian archaeological sites, the Natural Park “El Oasis” serves as a recreation and leisure area.
The park offers various environments ideal for numerous sports and recreational activities such as football, petanque, and children’s playgrounds.
Facilities at El Oasis include barbecues and picnic areas, public toilets and sinks, changing rooms, a playground, a soccer field, and a petanque court.
A highlight of the park is its spectacular terrace offering panoramic views of the Vega Baja del Segura, as well as the El Hondo de Elche and Hondo de Amorós areas.
It’s a perfect spot to admire the stunning views of the surrounding landscapes.
