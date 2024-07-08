Johnny Herbert: Tips for scooter drivers

By Donna Williams • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 20:12

Johnny Herbert gives safety tips to mobility scooter drivers in Benidrom Credit: Shutterstock:Veja

Racing legend Johnny Herbert gives welcome safety advice to British mobility scooter drivers in Benidorm.

Johnny Herbert is concerned that there is insufficient safety advice for those in charge of mobility scooters, so has partnered with On the Beach to correct the situation.

He said, “When I won the Le Mans in 1991 and the British Grand Prix in 1995, I didn’t think I’d be teaching Brits in Benidorm how to drive properly on mobility scooters.”

With his larger-than-life personality and impressive driving background, there is no doubt that Johnny is the perfect man for the job. As he explained, “It’s becoming a serious issue, and you need someone with the right standing to help out.

Now that I’m officially 60, I’m the perfect fit to give some safety tips to fellow older Brits, so they get rid of their bad driving reputation!”

While not all Brits may require Johnny’s assistance, the Benidorm Council has identified them as the most likely to drive their scooters dangerously.

With nearly three million visitors in 2023, and 60 per cent of them renting a mobility scooter, according to Visit Benidorm and On the Beach research, Johnny’s tips have the potential to significantly improve safety for everyone during their holiday.

Johnny Herbert urges drivers to slow down

First and foremost, Johnny is urging mobility scooter drivers to slow down. As he eloquently put it, “You’re not trying to get pole position in qualifying or going for the world championship. Don’t be a speed demon.”

He continued, “Mobility scooters are not for racing. Stick to the speed limit, and if you’re driving with a friend, don’t race them!”

Mobility scooters need to be handled properly

He also strongly recommends that drivers learn about their mobility scooters and how they function before driving them, and most importantly, they test the brakes.

He wants them to be confident they can handle them properly, stay on the pavement and keep them straight, and take the curbs without resorting to driving at an angle. This, he said, is the quickest way to flip them over on their side, causing a potentially serious injury.

No mobile phone use

His final tip is a stark reminder about using mobile phones. In short, ‘don’t’, as it is illegal, just as it is in a car, and is classed as dangerous driving.

In support of this campaign, On the Beach is offering free scooter rentals for eligible customers (those over 55 or with mobility issues) in Benidorm until July 21. Visit the On the Beach website to find out how to apply and to see all of Johny’s mobility scooter tips in detail.