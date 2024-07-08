Lewis Hamilton victory at British Grand Prix

By Donna Williams • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 17:53

Lewis Hamilton wins 2024 British Grand Prix Credit: X: @F1

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix last weekend, securing a record-breaking 9th victory at Silverstone, and his first since 2021.

With George Russell starting the British Formula 1 race in pole and Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in second and third, respectively, the possibility of a British winner was high.

Russell got off to a great start and managed to fend off teammate Hamilton in the other Mercedes. Max Verstappen in the Red Bull also managed to pass McLaren’s Norris and move up to third place.

Hamilton takes the lead

Around lap 17, rain started to fall, but the drivers remained on slicks. Over the next ten laps, the lead changed from Russell to Hamilton to Norris until all the drivers took the decision to pit and switch to intermediates.

At lap 34, disaster struck Russell, and he was forced to retire following a suspected water system issue, taking him out of contention.

Then, thanks to the perfect call on when to switch back to slicks, Hamilton retook the lead, helped by a slow pit stop for Norris.

Just 4.4 seconds between the top three

As the race entered its final phase, the tension was palpable. With just 4.4 seconds separating the top three – Hamilton, Norris, Verstappen – the last seven laps were a thrilling battle.

Verstappen overtook Norris and pursued Hamilton, but he managed to hold position and clinch an emotional victory.

After the race, Hamilton said, “I can’t stop crying!”