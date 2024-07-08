Luis Fonsi is performing in Almeria

By John Smith •
Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 18:06
Luis Fonsi is a musician and singer
Credit: Luis Fonsi Facebook
The popular Puerto Rican singer, Luis Fonsi will be appearing at the Almeria Bullring on August 11 with tickets costing from €66.
He released his first album in 1998 and has been appearing in the USA and Spanish speaking countries ever since, but what brought him to international fame was the 2017 hit Despacito which was written by Fonsi, Panamanian singer Erika Ender and Daddy Yankee.
It hit number 1 in 47 countries and then a remix by Justin Bieber just sent it soaring once again with the end result being that this reggaeton, Latin single has won numerous awards for Fonsi as a performer and as a songwriter.
Since that time he has been touring, guesting on recordings by international artists such as Britain’s Cool Bandit, appearing on The Voice as a coach in Chile, Colombia and Spain.
With 12 albums and 12 world tours, the singer, songwriter and guitarist has certainly made his distinctive mark in the world of music.
