Magic Johnson & Samuel L Jackson in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 8:29

Magic Johnson, Samuel L Jackson and their families take a dream trip around the Balearics Credit: Magic Johnson/fb

Basketball legend Magic Johnson and American actor Samuel L. Jackson have been enjoying Mallorca with family and friends.

Magic Johnson’s wife Cookie shared with social media fans – “Today, we had an amazing day exploring in Palma de Mallorca, Spain with our friends! We visited one of the largest Mediterranean Gothic churches in Spain that took over 400 years to build. The church was full of beautiful stain glassed windows which showed the influence of architect Antoni Gaudi, but had special elements throughout from the other architects who contributed! I definitely recommend a visit if you’re in Spain, we were all in awe!”

Los Angeles Lakers

NBA legend, Magic Johnson, has been training hard at the Singular gym in Puerto Portals. The basketball ace, a former Los Angeles Lakers player, showed that he is still in excellent physical shape.

The group celebrated Independence Day on board the yacht they are sailing around Mallorca.

Can Pere Antoni Beach

Before arriving in Mallorca, the basketball legend spent a few days in Ibiza and Formentera. The yacht he is sailing on, the Phoenix 2, was docked at Can Pere Antoni beach.