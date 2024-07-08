Mar Menor ferry returns

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 18:18

Ferry Smooth Sailing for Traffic Image: Facebook/ Ferry Mar Menor B&F

SUMMER traffic in La Manga del Mar Menor has long been a headache for tourists and residents due to its limited road options. To alleviate congestion, the Ferry Mar Menor resumed regular service on July 1, offering routes between Santiago de la Ribera and La Manga.

Positive Response to Ferry Mar Menor’s Return in La Manga del Mar Menor

Niurka Baños, the ferry’s captain, noted the positive response from both tourists and workers. Local officials, including San Javier‘s Mayor José Miguel Luengo, welcomed the first voyage. The ferry operates year-round, with a special night service for summer festivals.

Four Daily Ferry Trips Aim to Alleviate Congestion in La Manga

Tickets cost €6 per trip, with bicycles allowed for an additional €1. The service runs four times daily from each port. Mayor Luengo highlighted its popularity among cyclists and its potential to boost the local economy, highlighting its role in reducing traffic issues and attracting tourists beyond the summer months.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here