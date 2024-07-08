By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 17:58

Melon magic: Join the fun at San Fulgencio's first Melon Fair. Image: Look Studio / Shutterstock.com.

The first Melon Fair arrives in San Fulgencio on July 14, starting at 11:00 AM at the Recinto Multiusos.

This event promises a day filled with fun and delicious activities centred around the town’s beloved melons.

Melon Varieties

Attendees can look forward to indulging in tastings of various local melon varieties, savouring the sweet and refreshing flavours that San Fulgencio is renowned for.

Cooking classes will also be available, offering participants the chance to learn how to prepare incredible recipes using melon as the main ingredient.

Growing Melons

For those interested in the agricultural side, there will be a cultivation sample where experts will showcase the techniques and processes involved in growing melons.

It’s an opportunity to gain insight into the meticulous care that goes into producing these flavourful fruits.

Younger Visitors

Younger visitors can enjoy workshops, featuring educational and entertaining activities that highlight the importance of melons in San Fulgencio’s culture and economy.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to enjoy and learn about San Fulgencio’s melons at the town’s first Melon Fair.