By Anna Ellis • Updated: 08 Jul 2024 • 14:36

Music magic: George Michael Tribute, Elvis Extravaganza, and Rockin' Hits. Image: GM Live.

Careless whisper

Carlton Entertainment is thrilled to announce “GM Live,” a new show celebrating the music of the legendary George Michael.

This tribute concert promises an evening filled with George Michael’s greatest hits and energetic Wham tracks, mirroring the essence of George’s iconic 25 Live tour.

The event will take place on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at Lakeview Bar and Restaurant, located at Calle Toledo 16, Ciudad Quesada, 03170 Quesada.

For more information, you can contact Lakeside at *+34( 711 043 763.

Tickets are available in two options: €28 per person for the show only, or €40 per person for the meal and show combination.

Food will be served at 7 PM, and the show will start at 9 PM.

The menu includes delicious options such as Salmon Fillet in a Lemon & Butter Sauce, served with Salad or Vegetables; Roast Beef with Roast Baby Potatoes, Creamy Leeks, and Gravy; and Halloumi, Carrot, and Orange Salad with Mustard & Honey Dressing.

For dessert, guests can choose from Chocolate Sponge Cake with Homemade White Chocolate Sauce, Strawberries & Cream, or Vanilla Ice Cream with Fresh Fruit.

Book your tickets directly through Carlton Entertainment at www.carltonentertainment.co.uk.

Enjoy Elvis

Get ready for an unforgettable evening as Danny Fisher pays tribute to Elvis Presley at The Champagne Bar on July 14 at 8 PM.

Enjoy Elvis’ greatest hits, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Love Me Tender,” “Suspicious Minds,” and “Don’t Be Cruel,” along with popular songs from other artists.

Don’t miss the chance to see the one and only Danny Fisher live!

The Champagne Bar is located at Calle Paso de Calais, 1, 03189 in Orihuela.

For more information or to reserve your spot, call (+34) 744 63 39 94.

Rockin’ Six

The Club Quesada is excited to announce that Rockin’ Six will be performing on July 19.

Get ready to enjoy classics from legendary artists such as Queen, Metallica, ACDC, Joe Cocker, Tina Turner, Coldplay, Abba, and Genesis, among others.

The kitchen will open at 7:00 PM, with the show starting at 9:00 PM.

Make sure to book early to secure your spot and avoid disappointment.

To make a reservation, call (+34) 966 717 028 or send a private message on Facebook to The Club, Quesada.

You can find The Club at Calle Toleda 24.