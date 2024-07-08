News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 17:17

Image: Facebook/Help Murcia Mar Menor

Local Support

HELP Murcia Mar Menor recently donated children’s clothes, toiletries, and handmade baby items to Casa Cuna. They also contributed essential supplies to The Sisters of the Poor nursing home in Cartagena, demonstrating their commitment to supporting local communities with needed resources.

Summer Lunch

The Humanists of Murcia are hosting their summer lunch at La Siena restaurant in Mazarron on July 17 at 1:30 pm. Tickets are priced at €16. For more information, contact humanistsofmurcia@gmail.com.

Show cooking

THE Los Alcázares Town Hall announced a show cooking event on July 15 at 8:30 pm, featuring chef Ángel G cooking live at the Municipal Aeronautical Museum courtyard. Limited seating; contact via WhatsApp at 669 40 47 81 to attend this unique dining experience.

Tragic accident

A motorcyclist tragically died early on July 7 in a traffic accident on the ascent to Puerto de la Cadena. The incident occurred on the RM-19 road towards San Javier, as reported by the Emergency Coordination Centre 112 of the Murcia Region. The victim’s identity has not been disclosed.

Mining Trail

THE Regional Ministry of Environment has completed a €48,303 restoration of the Machine House at the Santo Tomas mine in Calblanque Regional Park. This project repairs the roof to protect the original mining machinery from water damage, crucial for preserving its cultural significance.

Situated within the Sierra Minera complex, the Santo Tomas mine and its iconic headframe are key historical landmarks. The restoration, funded mainly by the European Regional Development Fund, aligns with the park’s Natural Resources Management Plan. Future plans include integrating the site into educational routes like the ‘Mining Trail,’ highlighting the area’s mining heritage. Partnering with the Sierra Minera Foundation ensures expert oversight in conserving this valuable historical and cultural asset.

Firefighting Base

The Regional Ministry of Environment has activated the Forest Firefighters Brigade (BRIMUR) as part of its efforts to bolster firefighting capabilities in Murcia. Composed of 20 heli-transported personnel, BRIMUR stands ready to provide reinforcement in any forest fire within the Region of Murcia or extend support to other autonomous communities upon request.

Stationed in Cieza, this brigade serves as the primary backup unit throughout the peak fire season until August 31. Led by an environmental agent, BRIMUR’s key strength lies in its exceptional mobility, enabling rapid deployment across the region or beyond in mere minutes.

The brigade consists of 20 firefighters led by a foreman, equipped with a 4×4 truck holding 4,000 litres of extinguishing agent. Their specialised training ensures readiness for immediate deployment, enhancing the existing firefighting resources in Cieza.

Hiking Boost

THE Regional Park Sierra del Carche will soon have its own network of natural trails following a recent meeting of its governing board in Jumilla. The priority for the upcoming year, as agreed upon by the board, is to establish these trails across the park’s 5,942 hectares, which include high-altitude areas with dense Laricio pine habitats like La Madama.

Efforts to preserve and enhance forest cover will continue, focusing on sustainable forestry practices, road networks, and promoting environmental volunteering. Monitoring of protected flora and fauna remains a priority within the park’s boundaries, where species like cushion plants, lavender, and bearberry thrive despite harsh climate conditions.

Notably, Jumilla has restored several traditional water reservoirs and supported biodiversity through water provision and nest-box installations.

This collaborative effort highlights ongoing commitments to environmental responsibility and sustainable development within Sierra del Carche.

