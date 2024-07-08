By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 15:40

Paris 2024: Rugby Sevens set to shine. Image: World Rugby.

The match schedule for the Paris 2024 Olympic rugby sevens has now been unveiled.

The men’s competition is set for 24, 25, and 27 July, and the women’s tournament is scheduled for 28 to 30 July.

The men’s final on 27 July will be the first team sport to award a gold medal at the Games.

Men’s Opener

The tournament will commence with Australia and Samoa in the men’s opener, while hosts France will face the USA and defending champions Fiji will play against debutants Uruguay.

The women’s competition will kick off with Ireland versus Great Britain on 28 July, followed by reigning champions New Zealand against Challenger champions China, and SVNS Grand Final champions Australia against South Africa.

Full House

All matches will take place at the Stade de France, which previously hosted the Rugby World Cup 2023 final, and is expected to see a full house of 69,000 fans for every session.

The scheduled announcement follows the pools draw held in Monaco on 23 June, which grouped the 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams into three pools of four based on their Olympic seedings, reflecting their performances in the past two years of the HSBC SVNS Series.

The opening match of the men’s competition will be at 3:30.PM local time (CET) on 24 July, with France’s campaign starting at 4:30.PM against the USA, and Fiji playing Uruguay at 5:00.PM.

Women’s Tournamenet

The women’s tournament begins at 3:30.PM on 28 July with Ireland facing Great Britain.

Rugby Sevens is set to make a significant impact in its third Olympic appearance, showcasing its excitement and global appeal on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.