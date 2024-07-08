Quinoa Brunch & Boutique – your perfect getaway

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 11:39

Quinoa Cafe Credit: quinoacafealtea, Instagram

When searching for a breath of fresh air in the summer heat, nothing beats a cool, delicious smoothie, enjoyed right by the sea.

Quinoa Brunch & Boutique has created your perfect getaway from the holiday hustle with a cosy venue and a refreshingly healthy menu.

With a wide variety of dishes, including customisation and gluten-free products, the cafe offers a highly nutritious, tasty menu, to be enjoyed on Altea´s beachfront.

Customise a yoghurt bowl with everything from fresh fruits to homemade granola and goji seeds or savour homemade desserts, pancakes, crepes and waffles.

Begin your day with quality food, including options of beetroot hummus, salmon, poached eggs, sweet potatoes and more for the ultimate breakfast plate. Take a brunch break with sweet and sour combinations or take away a fresh fruit juice to the beach.

Beyond the cafe, Quinoa Brunch & Boutique hosts a delightful shop with homemade products, artisan jewellery and unique fashion pieces, sourced from all over the world.

Explore the joy of health and wellness with Quinoa Brunch & Boutique.

Open Every day but Tuesday, 8.30am-5pm.

Reservations through 966 397 745 or consultas@quinoacafealtea.com

At Paseo Mediterraneo 3, Altea.

SPONSORED.