Quinoa Brunch & Boutique – your perfect getaway

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 11:39
Quinoa Cafe
Credit: quinoacafealtea, Instagram
When searching for a breath of fresh air in the summer heat, nothing beats a cool, delicious smoothie, enjoyed right by the sea.
Quinoa Brunch & Boutique has created your perfect getaway from the holiday hustle with a cosy venue and a refreshingly healthy menu.
With a wide variety of dishes, including customisation and gluten-free products, the cafe offers a highly nutritious, tasty menu, to be enjoyed on Altea´s beachfront.
Customise a yoghurt bowl with everything from fresh fruits to homemade granola and goji seeds or savour homemade desserts, pancakes, crepes and waffles.
Begin your day with quality food, including options of beetroot hummus, salmon, poached eggs, sweet potatoes and more for the ultimate breakfast plate. Take a brunch break with sweet and sour combinations or take away a fresh fruit juice to the beach.
Beyond the cafe, Quinoa Brunch & Boutique hosts a delightful shop with homemade products, artisan jewellery and unique fashion pieces, sourced from all over the world.
Explore the joy of health and wellness with Quinoa Brunch & Boutique.
Open Every day but Tuesday, 8.30am-5pm.
Reservations through 966 397 745 or consultas@quinoacafealtea.com
At Paseo Mediterraneo 3, Altea.
SPONSORED.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.