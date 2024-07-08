By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Jul 2024 • 13:38

Reaching new heights: UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 set for a spectacular show. Image: UEFA Women's EURO / Facebook.

The record-breaking 2022 UEFA Women’s EURO in England saw a total match attendance of 574,875.

And now, UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 is poised to set a new global standard for international women’s sports.

Top Teams

From 2 to 27 July 2025, sixteen teams will compete in 31 matches across eight host cities in Switzerland, aiming to crown Europe’s top women’s national team.

As the one-year countdown begins, host cities are celebrating this milestone with various activities and events throughout the week.

A significant highlight will be the ticket launch event on 1 October, set at Jungfraujoch, one of Switzerland’s most renowned mountain peaks.

Summit of Emotions

Jungfraujoch, home to Europe’s highest-altitude railway station at 3,454 metres above sea level, epitomises the tournament’s theme, ‘The Summit of Emotions.’

This theme reflects the pinnacle of European competitive sport and honours Switzerland’s breathtaking mountain scenery.

Ticket prices for the group stage matches will range from CHF 25 to CHF 40.

Tickets for the opening match featuring Switzerland and the final will be priced between CHF 30 (category 3) and CHF 90 (category 1).

Switzerland’s Largest Stadium

Both these key matches will take place at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland’s largest stadium with a capacity of 37,500.

Switzerland will play its other group-stage matches in Bern and Geneva.

Fans are encouraged to register ahead of the ticket sales to streamline the purchasing process and tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.